Ottawa 4, Toronto 2

Ottawa 0 0 4 \u2014 4 Toronto 0 2 0 \u2014 2 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Toronto, Jarnkrok 1 (Bunting, Matthews), 1:07. 2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 2 (Brodie, Bunting), 11:01. Third Period_3, Ottawa, Crookshank 1 (Sabourin, Thomson), 4:49. 4, Ottawa, Norris 1 (Chabot, Batherson), 13:20 (pp). 5, Ottawa, Kastelic 1 (Motte, Larsson), 13:42. 6, Ottawa, Motte 1 (Bernard-Docker), 19:40 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 3-13-11_27. Toronto 10-6-7_23. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 3; Toronto 0 of 4. Goalies_Ottawa, Forsberg 0-0-0 (14 shots-13 saves), Ottawa, Sogaard 1-0-0 (9-8). Toronto, Samsonov 0-0-0 (16-16), Toronto, Petruzzelli 0-1-0 (10-7). A_14,241 (18,819). T_2:25. Referees_Marc Joannette, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.