Ottawa 4, Vancouver 3

Ottawa 0 1 2 1 \u2014 4 Vancouver 2 0 1 0 \u2014 3 Ottawa won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Vancouver, Miller 30 (Hughes), 1:55 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Boeser 21 (Hunt, Miller), 15:14. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Formenton 16 (Stutzle, Zaitsev), 4:04. Third Period_4, Ottawa, Kelly 6 (Zub, Brannstrom), 2:17. 5, Ottawa, Formenton 17 (Hamonic, Zaitsev), 3:49. 6, Vancouver, Dermott 2 (Hughes, Boeser), 6:47. Overtime_None. Shootout_Ottawa 2 (Stutzle NG, Norris NG, Batherson G, Tkachuk NG, Gaudette G), Vancouver 1 (Boeser NG, Miller G, Pettersson NG, Garland NG, Petan NG). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 14-8-9-0_31. Vancouver 10-16-8-3_37. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Vancouver 1 of 4. Goalies_Ottawa, Gustavsson 4-11-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Vancouver, Halak 4-7-2 (14-14), Vancouver, Demko 33-20-7 (17-14). A_18,845 (18,910). T_2:30. Referees_Graham Skilliter, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Travis Toomey.