Aida Ouloul and Erika Olsen brought home a pair of first-place finishes when the Shelton girls’ track team defeated Lyman Hall 106-38.

Ouloul was meet best in the 100 hurdles in 17.6 and won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.5.

Olsen took first in the 400-meter run and ran a 28.0 in the 200-meter sprint.

Olivia Marino won the long jump (14-10), Elizabeth Uyer the shot put (32-4.5), Greta Parks the 1600-meter run (4:49.9), Emily Vasser the 800-meter run (2:52.4) and Annelyse Sherman the 300-meter run (51.6).

Winning the 4x100 relay (53.32) were Kaelyn Horn, Olson, Sherman and Nina Turski.

Theresa Weissenberg, Liz Porto, Mia Chen and Vasser won the 4x800 relay in 11:27.7.

Shelton 106 Lyman Hall 38

4x800 relay: Shelton, 11:21.7

4x100 relay: Shelton, 53.32

100 hurdles: Aida Ouloul (Shelton), 17.6

100m: Aida Ouloul (Shelton), 13.5

Javelin: Mackenzie Grady (Lyman Hall), 102'6

Long Jump: Olivia Marino (Shelton), 14'10

1600m: Greta Parkes (Shelton), 5:49.9

400m: Erika Olsen (Shelton), 64.0

Shot Put: Elizabeth Uyar (Shelton), 32-45

800m: Emily Vasser (Shelton), 2:52.4

High Jump: Ellery Campbell (Lyman Hall), 4'4

300m: Annelyse Sherman (Shelton), 51.6

200m: Erika Olsen (Shelton), 28.0

Triple Jump: Ellery Campbell (Lyman Hall), 28'9

3200m: Madison Jackson (Lyman Hall), 13:50.7

Discus: Kaylie McComb (Lyman Hall), 92-2.25