Ovechkin seals Capitals' 4-3 shootout win over Sabres
March 25, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal and then had the decisive shootout goal, helping the Washington Capitals snap a two-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.
Anthony Mantha and Nick Jensen also scored for Washington. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots through regulation and allowed one goal on three shootout attempts.