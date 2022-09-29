PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics
DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer
The PGA Tour has filed a counterclaim against Saudi-funded LIV Golf accusing the rival league of inducing top players to breach PGA Tour contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce them.
The counterclaim was included in the PGA Tour's response to the amended antitrust lawsuit filed in federal court in northern California, which included LIV Golf as a plaintiff.