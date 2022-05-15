PSG star Mbappe wins league's best player award for 3rd time

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe won the French league's best player award for the third time in his career on Sunday, then diplomatically swerved a question about his future.
Mbappe is out of contract at PSG next month and touted to join Karim Benzema at Real Madrid in what would be a formidable attack force. Mbappe said he didn’t want to announce his decision during the ceremony but added “Yes, pretty much” when asked if he’s made his mind up over whether to stay or go.