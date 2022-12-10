PURDUE FORT WAYNE 65, MISSOURI STATE 61

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kpedi
|30
|4-7
|0-2
|7-14
|0
|2
|8
|Planutis
|30
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|5
|Billups
|27
|3-9
|4-5
|0-2
|1
|1
|12
|Chong Qui
|32
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|6
|Godfrey
|35
|5-13
|5-7
|0-7
|4
|1
|17
|Roberts
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|4
|Peterson
|11
|2-3
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|5
|Morton-Robertson
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|DeJurnett
|5
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Mulder
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|10-16
|10-38
|11
|11
|65
Percentages: FG .472, FT .625.