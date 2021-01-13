Pacers stymie Curry, bounce back to beat Warriors 104-95 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 2:17 a.m.
1 of11 Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives against Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr., left, reaches for the ball next to Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, middle, shoots between Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner, top, shoots between Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee, left, and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) dunks in front of Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, middle left, shoots next to Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Injured Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson sits on the sideline during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Edmond Sumner earned a start for Indiana that came with a daunting assignment: defending Stephen Curry.
Myles Turner made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:59 left and scored 22 points, Aaron Holiday converted a layup on the next possession and the Pacers held off Curry and the Golden State Warriors 104-95 Tuesday night.