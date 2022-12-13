Pacific 80, CS Stanislaus 56

Fallay 2-4 0-0 5, Alexander 0-1 1-2 1, J.Jones 4-7 0-0 11, Ordonio 1-7 4-4 6, Short 2-8 0-1 4, Zecic 3-6 0-2 6, M.Boone 2-3 2-2 7, Pallesi 0-3 0-0 0, Bender 3-4 0-0 6, T.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Sahi 1-3 0-0 3, Ameyaw 0-1 3-4 3, I.Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Farias 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 10-15 56.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling