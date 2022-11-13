Pacific 91, N. Dakota St. 86

Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Avdalovic 2-6 0-0 5, Beard 7-11 7-8 21, Ivy-Curry 5-9 6-7 16, Williams 7-14 2-4 17, Outlaw 4-9 0-0 10, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Denson 2-2 1-2 5, Odum 0-1 0-0 0, Blake 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 33-63 19-25 91.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling