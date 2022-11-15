Pacific 93, North Dakota 63

Freeman 2-4 0-0 4, Avdalovic 7-8 0-0 19, Ivy-Curry 7-10 1-1 16, Williams 2-3 0-1 4, Outlaw 1-4 2-2 4, Blake 4-4 0-2 9, Martindale 2-8 0-0 4, Denson 6-7 1-2 16, Beard 3-6 0-0 6, Odum 3-5 2-2 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-61 6-10 93.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling