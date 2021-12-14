Pacioretty scores twice, Vegas beats depleted Bruins 4-1 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 10:44 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Max Pacioretty had a goal for the seventh straight game, scoring twice on Tuesday night to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the COVID-depleted Boston Bruins.
Shea Theodore also scored for Vegas, and Jonathan Marchessault had a goal with 0.6 seconds left in the three-goal first period to send the Bruins to their locker room to the boos of the hometown crowd.