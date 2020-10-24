Packers OT Bakhtiari won't play Sunday due to chest injury

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo, Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari watches during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury. The Pro Bowl lineman hadn’t practiced all week and was listed as questionable in the team’s Friday injury report. less FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo, Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari watches during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 ... more Photo: Paul Sancya, AP Photo: Paul Sancya, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Packers OT Bakhtiari won't play Sunday due to chest injury 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury.

The Pro Bowl left tackle hadn’t practiced all week and was listed as doubtful in the team’s Friday injury report. The Packers announced Saturday that Bakhtiari had been ruled out for the game and didn’t make the trip to Houston.

Bakhtiari was injured in the third quarter of a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur hadn’t revealed this week how the team might shuffle its offensive line if Bakhtiari couldn’t play. Rick Wagner replaced Bakhtiari at left tackle during the Bucs game.

The Packers (4-1) have plenty of other injury issues as they head into Houston (1-5).

Running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin (wrist) and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) have been ruled out. Cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and safety Darnell Savage (quadriceps) are doubtful. Running back Aaron Jones is questionable after injuring a calf in practice Thursday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL