Packers without leading rusher Aaron Jones vs. Texans

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) runs past Atlanta Falcons' Dante Fowler Jr. (56) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.

The Green Bay Packers are without their leading rusher for Sunday's game at Houston after Aaron Jones was ruled out with a calf injury.

Jones has 389 yards on 75 carries this season. Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari is also inactive because of a chest injury, and the Packers are missing a couple of other starters in safety Darnell Savage and cornerback Kevin King.

Texans tight end Jordan Akins is missing a third straight game because of a concussion.

Cincinnati's already-inconsistent running game is taking a hit with Joe Mixon out with a foot injury. Mixon injured his right foot in last week’s loss to Indianapolis. Giovani Bernard, who has been used sparingly this season, will start in his place against Cleveland.

Starting cornerback William Jackson III (concussion) is also out for the Bengals.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is active and will start against Buffalo after missing two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton will also play after being sidelined most of the past three games with a shoulder injury, but Darnold and the offense will be without leading receiver Jamison Crowder, who hurt his groin during practice earlier in the week.

For the Bills, cornerback Tre’Davious White is active after being listed as questionable with a back injury. Cornerback Josh Norman will miss the game, though, after tweaking a hamstring in practice Thursday.

Tight end Dawson Knox won’t play after he tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fellow Bills tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker are also on the COVID-19 list after they were in close contact with Knox.

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new look on the left side of their offensive line for their game at Washington. Tackle Brandon Knight is out with a knee injury and All-Pro left guard Zach Martin is out with a concussion. Cam Erving is back at left tackle with Connor Williams at left guard.

Washington will be without left tackle Geron Christian because of a knee injury, so journeyman Cornelius Lucas starts in that spot.

Defensive end Takk McKinley is returning for the Atlanta Falcons against Detroit after missing three of the past four games with a groin injury. McKinley is active after practicing on Friday for the first time this week.

The Lions are without cornerback Desmond Trufant, who began his career in Atlanta, because of a hamstring injury.

Carolina cornerbacks Eli Apple (hamstring) and Donte Jackson (toe) are active after being listed as questionable. So is wide receiver Curtis Samuel. The Panthers are at New Orleans.

Defensive back J.T. Gray (hamstring) is available for the Saints after being questionable.

The Tennessee Titans lost offensive lineman Taylor Lewan to a torn ACL, although he already went on injured reserve and is not listed among the inactives Sunday.

___

PITTSBURGH AT TENNESSEE

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, DB Mike Hilton, FB Derek Watt, DL Carlos Davis, OL Derwin Gray, TE Zach Gentry, DL Isaiah Buggs.

Titans: CB Joshua Kalu, LB Derick Roberson, LB David Long Jr., OL Daniel Munyer, T Isaiah Wilson, DL Matt Dickerson.

___

CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, LB Jacob Phillips, G Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper, DE Joe Jackson.

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, WR John Ross III, CB William Jackson III, RB Joe Mixon, G Keaton Sutherland, TE Cethan Carter.

___

DALLAS AT WASHINGTON

Cowboys: G Zach Martin, T Brandon Knight, QB Garrett Gilbert, WR Malik Turner, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Rashad Smith, LB Luke Gifford, S Reggie Robinson.

Washington: T Geron Christian, WR Isaiah Wright, DE James Smith Williams, WR Robert Foster, LB Thomas Davis, DE Casey Toohill.

___

DETROIT AT ATLANTA

Lions: QB David Blough, CB Desmond Trufant, S Miles Killebrew, OL Logan Stenberg, WR Quintez Cephus, RB Bo Scarbrough.

Falcons: CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, T John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat.

___

BUFFALO AT NEW YORK JETS

Bills: CB Josh Norman, RB T.J. Yeldon, WR John Brown, QB Jake Fromm, T Cody Ford, DT Harrison Phillips.

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, K Sam Ficken, G Alex Lewis, CB Quincy Wilson, OL Cam Clark, QB James Morgan, DL Jordan Willis.

___

CAROLINA AT NEW ORLEANS

Panthers: QB Will Grier, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, G John Miller, OL Mike Horton, WR Marken Michel.

Saints: WR Michael Thomas, DB D.J. Swearinger, C/G Nick Easton, OL Derek Kelly II, DL Malcolm Roach.

___

GREEN BAY AT HOUSTON

Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, S Darnell Savage, RB Tyler Ervin, RB Aaron Jones, T David Bakhtiari, DL Tyler Lancaster.

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, CB John Reid, LB Peter Kalambayi, T Charlie Heck, TE Jordan Akins.

___

