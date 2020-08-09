Padres activate Hosmer from injured list, option Almonte

Recommended Video:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer was activated from the injured list Saturday after missing 11 of the first 14 games with gastritis.

To make room on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was optioned to the alternate training site.

Hosmer was placed on the IL on August 1, retroactive to July 29. He was scratched from the lineup three previous games.

“I'm feeling a lot better,” he said Saturday. "I'm feeling like I’m getting a lot of my strength back, gaining a lot of the weight I lost. Feels good to be back, being able to do something with the guys.”

Hosmer said he never received a precise diagnosis of the ailment and plans to see specialists after the season.

The team said it was not COVID-19 related.

“I went a couple weeks there struggling to get fluids down, nutrients down,” Hosmer said. “I’ve been on a pretty consistent schedule now as far as eating.”

He has yet to hit a ground ball. He hit a pair of bases-clearing doubles in a 7-2 victory against Arizona in the season opener and a home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks two days later.

He was back at first base and batting fifth against the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Rookie Jake Cronenworth, who made seven starts at first during Hosmer's absence, started at second base and hit seventh. Cronenworth has been impressive with his bat and glove.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports