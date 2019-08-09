Painful calf will continue to keep Luck on Colts' sideline

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is expected to miss three more practices with a strained left calf.

He hasn't been on the field since July 28. He also missed the team's offseason workouts because of the injury.

Coach Frank Reich says although Luck is progressing, he still has pain in the calf and the Colts don't want to risk aggravating the injury by putting Luck back on the field too soon. Luck has been doing individual work and running the Colts' walkthrough drills.

Reich also announced kicker Adam Vinatieri missed Thursday night's preseason opener because of a "knee issue." Reich says it shouldn't be a long-term problem.

