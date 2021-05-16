Palmieri's OT winner lifts Isles by Penguins 4-3 in Game 1 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 4:20 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri's second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.
Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the net as New York beat the Penguins for the first time in five tries at PPG Paints Arena this season.