EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — David Pastrnak scored the winner 1:14 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Pastrnak was set up for the goal on a pass from David Krejci. He tucked the puck between Oilers goalie Mike Smith's legs for his 43rd goal of the season.

Patrice Bergeron scored his 27th goal for the Bruins, who have won four straight and 10 of their last 11 games.

Sam Gagner had a goal for the short-handed Oilers, who are expected to be without Connor McDavid for much of the month because of a leg injury.

The Bruins had 10 shots on net in the first and held Edmonton to just two shots against Boston starter Tuukka Rask.

Edmonton had an 18-9 edge in shots in the second period, but it remained a one-goal game through 40 minutes.

The Oilers tied it on a power play four minutes into the third period as Gagner tipped an Ethan Bear shot up high over Rask for his fifth of the season.

Boston had a chance to win the game with four minutes to play in the third, but Pastrnak hit the post to eventually send the game to extra time.

NOTES: It was the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Edmonton won the first 4-1 in Boston. … Edmonton is depleted. The Oilers were without McDavid (quad), Joakim Nygard (hand), Kris Russell (concussion), James Neal (foot) and Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) and they were also missing Zack Kassian due to a suspension.

Bruins: Play at Calgary on Friday.

Oilers: Host Minnesota on Friday.

