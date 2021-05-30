Patient Pastrnak comes through in playoffs for Bruins JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer May 30, 2021 Updated: May 30, 2021 5:08 p.m.
1 of9 Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrate their victory over the New York Islanders in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders in the third period of Game 1 during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston. It was Pastrnak's third goal of the game. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Fans cheer as hats are cleared off the ice after Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak scored his third goal against the New York Islanders during the third period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders in the third period of Game 1 during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston. It was Pastrnak's third goal of the game. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) checks on Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) after Sorokin lost his helmet during action against the Boston Bruins in the first period of Game 1 during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Boston Bruins players celebrate a goal by right wing David Pastrnak (88) as New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) reacts in the second period of Game 1 during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak flinched once, then twice, while he drifted into position for the perfect wrist shot that beat Ilya Sorokin for goal No. 1. His second score came in a flash to find a quickly closing shooting window.
To complete the hat trick, Pastrnak again waited out the defense, bringing the puck over the blue line, dipping it toward his backhand before stickhandling into the middle of the ice and wristing it past the Islanders goalie to clinch the Game 1 victory for the Boston Bruins.