Pats look to boost WRs, take Baylor's Thornton in 2nd round

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made a move to add more weapons around second-year quarterback Mac Jones, trading up to select Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

New England traded its second-round pick (54th overall) and fifth-round pick (158th overall) to Kansas City in exchange for the 50th pick it used on the 6-foot-2, 181-pound Thornton. Massachusetts native Ben Lepper, a Make-A-Wish child who has overcome leukemia, announced the pick alongside Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy.