Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Winger Paul Arriola signed a four-year contract with Major League Soccer's Dallas team on Friday, a week after he was acquired in a trade from D.C. United.

The 26-year-old was obtained on Jan. 26 for $1.5 million in General Allocation Money this year and $500,000 next year.