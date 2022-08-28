Paula Reto wins CP Women’s Open for first LPGA Tour title Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 6:30 p.m.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.
“I’m really, really excited and just proud of myself for being able to stick through the shots and the routines," Reto said. “Sometimes, I find that’s really hard to do, especially if you know you have only a few holes left.”