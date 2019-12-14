Peatling leads E. Washington over Multnomah 146-89

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Mason Peatling had a Big Sky-record 54 points plus 13 rebounds in 23 minutes as Eastern Washington romped past Multnomah 146-89 on Friday night.

Peatling made 24 of 30 shots and passed Idaho State's Willie Humes, who scored 53 points against Montana State in 1971.

Jacob Davison had 21 points and six assists for Eastern Washington (6-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tanner Groves added 17 points. Kim Aiken Jr. had 16 points and 22 rebounds for the home team.

Eastern Washington's 146 points set a program and conference record.

Justin Martin had 34 points and 11 assists for the Lions. He also committed seven turnovers. Grant Balvanz added 18 points. Jaeden Ingram had 14 points.

Eastern Washington plays Nebraska Omaha at home on Tuesday.

