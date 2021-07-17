Pederson hits 2-run HR as Fried, Braves shut out Rays 9-0 CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 10:52 p.m.
1 of15 Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson follows through on a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Josh Fleming delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Newly acquired Braves outfielder Joc Pederson, left, and catcher Stephen Vogt talk in the dugout during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Atlanta Braves' Max Fried hits a two-run double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson catches a fly ball to retire Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers to a Tampa Bay Rays batter in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Brett Phillips (35) cannot get to a ball hit for an RBI-double by Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker watches from the dugout during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies drives in a run with a double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash watches from the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer in his first start with Atlanta, Max Fried had a two-run double among three hits while throwing seven dominant innings, and the Braves shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 9-0 on Saturday night.
Fried (7-5) did not allow a baserunner to reach second. The left-hander gave up four hits with one walk and had seven strikeouts. Fried’s career-high three hits included the two-run double in a six-run fourth inning.