Pegues: Williams reinstated at Louisville after suspension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues says that leading scorer and rebounder Malik Williams will return to the team this week from suspension for not upholding program standards.

The fifth-year senior forward did not play against Syracuse or North Carolina following last week's suspension that Pegues announced on his radio show. Pegues said during Monday’s Atlantic Coast Conference coaches virtual teleconference he and Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird met with Williams and his mother (via phone) and agreed to allow his return on the condition Williams “can be the guy we expect him to be on the court and in the locker room.”