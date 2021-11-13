Pelicans beat Grizzlies 112-101 to snap 9-game losing streak Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 9:58 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram returned from a seven-game absence to add 19 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-101 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.
The victory was the first at home this season for the Pelicans, who had lost 12 of their first 13 games playing without Zion Williamson, sidelined with a broken right foot.