Pemberton carries Hofstra past Northeastern 74-72

BOSTON (AP) — Eli Pemberton scored 24 points, including the game-winning layup with a half-second remaining and Hofstra handed Northeastern its second-straight heartbreaking loss 74-72 on Thursday night.

Jordan Roland, who had 28 points for Northeastern, hit his eighth 3-pointer, a step-back from the top of the circle, to tie the game at 72 with 13 seconds left.

Without using a timeout, Pemberton took a pass on the right wing with five seconds to go. He used a screen at the top of the circle and drove down the left side of the lane, floating the ball over traffic and off the back for the winner.

Hofstra (13-5, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) led by 16 points at halftime, shooting 59%.

Desure Buie added 23 points for the Pride and Isaac Kante had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Bolden Braced scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Huskies (9-8, 3-2), who shot 57% in the second half. Much of the comeback was fueled by Roland who went 7-of-9 from 3-point range and had 25 points.

Northeastern lost to William & Mary 66-64 on a layup with 1.1 seconds remaining on Saturday.

