Penn 81, Colgate 69

Moffatt 2-4 1-1 5, Records 7-10 3-6 17, Lynch-Daniels 4-10 0-0 9, Richardson 5-13 0-0 10, B.Smith 2-4 2-2 7, Baker 6-6 0-0 14, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Woodward 2-7 3-5 7, Cummins 0-1 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 9-14 69.

PENN (4-4)

Spinoso 2-3 0-0 4, Martz 4-9 1-1 12, Charles 2-4 0-0 4, McMullen 0-0 0-0 0, Slajchert 13-18 2-2 33, Dingle 10-16 3-4 26, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0, Lorca-Lloyd 1-1 0-0 2, Moshkovitz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-53 6-7 81.

Halftime_Penn 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 4-16 (Baker 2-2, B.Smith 1-2, Lynch-Daniels 1-6, Louis-Jacques 0-1, Records 0-1, Richardson 0-4), Penn 11-24 (Slajchert 5-8, Martz 3-6, Dingle 3-7, Spinoso 0-1, Charles 0-2). Rebounds_Colgate 21 (Moffatt 6), Penn 29 (Spinoso 8). Assists_Colgate 11 (Richardson, B.Smith 3), Penn 18 (Spinoso 8). Total Fouls_Colgate 11, Penn 16. A_1,782 (8,722).

