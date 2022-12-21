Penn St. 79, Cornell 48

Hovis 1-3 0-0 2, Parker-Hall 1-5 2-2 4, Ingram 1-6 2-2 4, McNicholas 5-16 0-0 13, Mulroy 2-6 0-2 5, Pape 2-6 2-2 6, Hathorn 0-0 0-0 0, Beam 2-9 1-2 5, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia-Martinez 1-3 0-0 3, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Linoxilakis 0-0 0-0 0, Knee 1-6 1-2 4, Totals 17-61 8-12 48
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling