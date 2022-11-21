Penn St. 82, Syracuse 69

Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Strong 5-12 0-1 11, Fair 7-18 3-6 20, Hyman 7-13 3-3 19, Rice 3-9 0-0 9, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, McEvans 0-3 2-2 2, Nyah Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Saniaa Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 8-12 69
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling