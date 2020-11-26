FG FT Reb
PENN ST. (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Camden 24 5-8 1-2 1-10 1 3 13
Cash 13 3-5 2-5 1-4 2 4 8
Jekot 26 4-13 2-4 2-11 1 0 11
Marisa 30 4-12 4-4 1-4 7 0 12
Thornton 12 1-4 3-6 1-4 0 0 5
Hagans 25 4-7 0-0 4-7 3 2 9
Boyd 6 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Burke 20 3-5 0-0 0-2 0 3 8
Donovan 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gore 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Sabel 23 6-10 1-1 3-5 1 1 14
Thomas 13 2-4 0-2 0-2 1 1 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 5-8 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-69 13-24 19-59 16 16 84

Percentages: FG 46.377, FT .542.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Camden 2-4, Burke 2-3, Jekot 1-6, Hagans 1-1, Sabel 1-2, Marisa 0-5, Thornton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Camden 2, Jekot 2, Marisa 1, Burke 1, Thomas 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Jekot 3, Thornton 3, Burke 3, Camden 2, Cash 2, Hagans 2, Thomas 2, Marisa 1)

Steals: 8 (Marisa 3, Camden 2, Jekot 1, Hagans 1, Thomas 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
COPPIN ST. (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wilson 13 1-2 0-0 1-3 0 3 2
Adams 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Delinois 33 3-10 2-2 2-4 1 2 9
Hamilton 29 1-5 0-0 0-0 3 1 2
Lawson 31 5-20 0-0 0-3 3 4 12
Salley 12 3-7 1-4 3-6 1 4 7
Allen 20 3-9 1-2 1-3 0 4 8
Grenway 7 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Weiss 5 0-5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Evans 23 1-5 0-0 0-4 2 2 2
Mitchell 10 1-2 0-2 2-3 0 0 3
Richardson 16 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 6-10 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-71 4-10 16-38 11 22 45

Percentages: FG 25.352, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 5-31, .161 (Lawson 2-11, Delinois 1-5, Allen 1-3, Mitchell 1-1, Grenway 0-3, Weiss 0-3, Evans 0-2, Richardson 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Delinois 1, Salley 1, Evans 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Lawson 6, Richardson 5, Salley 2, Evans 2, Wilson 1, Grenway 1)

Steals: 7 (Delinois 2, Allen 2, Evans 2, Lawson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Coppin St. 11 15 9 10 45
Penn St. 20 22 16 26 84

A_179

Officials_Mark Zentz, Starr Jefferson, Geraldine Smith