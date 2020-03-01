Penn beats Brown 73-68, keeps tourney hopes alive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — AJ Brodeur scored 20 points with eight rebounds and seven assists and Pennsylvania beat Brown 73-68 on Saturday to keep its hopes for an Ivy League tournament berth alive.

Jordan Dingle scored 17 and Max Martz added 13 points and seven boards for the Quakers (14-11, 6-6), who entered a game behind fourth-place Brown. Lucas Monroe had eight points and nine rebounds.

Devon Goodman, who was second on the Quakers in scoring coming into the contest with 14.0 points per game, was held to only six points (0 of 13).

Tamenang Choh scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and Zach Hunsaker scored 21 points for the Bears (13-12, 6-6), who have lost three straight. Brandon Anderson added 14 points.

The Quakers leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Brown defeated Penn 75-63 on Feb. 14. Penn takes on Cornell at home on Friday. Brown plays Harvard on the road on Friday.

