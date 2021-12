STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 25 points as UC Davis defeated Pacific 77-67 on Sunday. Ezra Manjon added 20 points for the Aggies. Manjon had seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

Caleb Fuller had 13 points for UC Davis (6-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Christian Anigwe added 10 points.