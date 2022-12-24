Pepperdine 81, George Washington 70

Lindo 0-5 4-5 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 6-14 2-2 14, Bishop 10-20 1-2 22, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 4-11 6-6 15, Dean 6-7 1-1 13, Harris 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-17 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling