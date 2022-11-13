Pepperdine 91, Alabama St. 62

Coleman 2-5 0-0 6, Posey 3-6 1-2 7, Madlock 7-17 2-4 17, McCoy 2-8 1-1 6, Range 4-13 2-2 11, Anderson 3-9 5-7 11, Reed 1-6 0-0 2, Wesley 1-1 0-0 2, Knox 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-2 0-0 0, McCray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 11-16 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling