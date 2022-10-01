Perez has 4 hits, Royals beat AL Central champion Guardians BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Oct. 1, 2022 Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 10:56 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs, Kris Bubic struck out a season-high eight and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Saturday night.
Perez collected three singles and a solo homer in four plate appearances, spoiling the return of Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (3-12) following a one-month stay on the injured list with a broken pitching hand.