Perez's 3-run homer in 7th lifts Royals over Red Sox 7-3 DAVID SMALE, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 12:13 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates with third base coach Vance Wilson after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora argues a call with home plate umpire Bill Welke during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora argues a call with home plate umpire Bill Welke during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., left, douses MJ Melendez after their baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-3. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez and relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrate after their baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-3. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki hits an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo slides home to score on a single by Kevin Plawecki during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a line drive, three-run homer run to break open a close game and finished with four RBIs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.
Perez’s blast in the seventh inning appeared to hit the wall below a railing in left field. The play was reviewed and the original call stood. The call prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to argue with home plate umpire Bill Welke, who tossed Cora.