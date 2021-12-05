Perry, McDonagh lead Lightning in 7-1 win over flat Flyers AARON BRACY, Associated Press Dec. 5, 2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had a pair of assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.
Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who won their third in a row and ninth of their last 12. Victor Hedman had three assists to boost his team-leading total to 21. Brian Elliott, Tampa Bay’s backup goalie who played the previous four seasons with the Flyers, made 38 saves.