Perry scores 18 points as Stetson holds off North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Rob Perry had 18 points and six rebounds as Stetson narrowly beat North Alabama 54-49 on Thursday night.

Christiaan Jones had 12 points for Stetson (8-11, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Joel Kabimba added eight rebounds.

Christian Agnew scored a season-high 24 points for the Lions (7-11, 2-3). Emanuel Littles added 12 points and 17 rebounds.

North Alabama shot 19% (6 for 31) from the field, missed 14 3-pointers and scored just 13 points in the first half.Jamari Blackmon, North Alabama's leading scorer this season (12 points per game), was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Stetson plays at Jacksonville on Saturday. North Alabama hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

