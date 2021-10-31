Pesce's late power-play goal keeps Hurricanes undefeated BOB SUTTON, Associated Press Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 5:20 p.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Defenseman Brett Pesce scored a power-play goal with 2:27 left in regulation Sunday to keep the Carolina Hurricanes undefeated with a 2-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes.
The Hurricanes are the last standing unbeaten team in the NHL at 8-0-0, extending the best start to a season in franchise history. Carolina’s winning streak is also tied for the fourth-longest to begin a season in NHL history.