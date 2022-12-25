Philadelphia 119, N.Y. Knicks 112

Harris 4-10 0-0 8, Tucker 2-2 1-1 6, Embiid 12-22 10-15 35, Harden 7-16 10-11 29, Melton 5-8 0-0 15, Niang 6-11 0-0 16, Harrell 0-2 2-2 2, Milton 3-5 0-0 8, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-77 23-29 119.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling