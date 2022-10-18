Skip to main content
Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

Philadelphia San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 29 0 1 0
Schwarber lf 3 1 2 1 Profar lf 3 0 0 0
Vierling lf 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 3 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Bell dh 4 0 0 0
Harper dh 4 1 1 1 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 Myers 1b 3 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Kim ss 3 0 0 0
Stott ss 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0
Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 Au.Nola c 3 0 0 0
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 101 000 2
San Diego 000 000 000 0

E_Bohm (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Diego 4. HR_Harper (1), Schwarber (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,1-0 7 1 0 0 1 8
Domínguez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarado S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Darvish L,0-1 7 3 2 2 1 7
Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 2
García 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Doug Eddings.

T_2:43. A_44,826 (40,209).

