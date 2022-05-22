Skip to main content
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 6 3 Totals 33 4 8 2
Betts rf 4 2 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 Quinn cf 1 1 1 0
T.Turner ss 5 0 3 1 Bohm 3b 5 0 1 0
Ríos dh 3 1 1 1 Harper dh 4 0 0 0
Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0
J.Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 1
Lux lf 3 0 0 0 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0
Taylor ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Realmuto ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Barnes c 4 0 0 0 Stubbs c 2 2 2 1
Stott ss 2 0 0 0
Camargo ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 100 000 1 3
Philadelphia 000 001 001 2 4

E_Muncy (4), Realmuto (4). DP_Los Angeles 3, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_T.Turner (11), Castellanos (10). HR_Betts (10), Ríos (5), Stubbs (1). SB_Bellinger (5). S_Stubbs (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 6 3 1 1 1 7
Vesia H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bruihl H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Almonte BS,0-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Phillips L,1-2 BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Eflin 7 4 2 2 2 12
Domínguez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 0
Knebel W,1-3 1 1 1 0 2 1

HBP_Bruihl (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:29. A_34,021 (42,792).

