Philadelphia 5, Nashville 4

Nashville 0 3 1 \u2014 4 Philadelphia 1 2 2 \u2014 5 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Sanheim 5, 7:44. Second Period_2, Nashville, Jeannot 20 (Sissons), 0:23. 3, Philadelphia, York 2 (Farabee, Konecny), 1:22 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 14 (Brassard, Atkinson), 3:48. 5, Nashville, Myers 1 (Cousins, Josi), 5:16. 6, Nashville, Johansen 16 (Granlund, Josi), 16:05 (pp). Third Period_7, Nashville, Forsberg 32 (Josi, Duchene), 1:11. 8, Philadelphia, Hayes 5 (Ristolainen), 15:45. 9, Philadelphia, Farabee 12 (Hayes, Sanheim), 18:41. Shots on Goal_Nashville 11-8-15_34. Philadelphia 17-11-5_33. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 4; Philadelphia 1 of 4. Goalies_Nashville, Saros 29-19-3 (33 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 12-19-7 (34-30). A_18,405 (19,543). T_2:43. Referees_Pierre Lambert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brad Kovachik.