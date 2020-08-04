https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-15457198.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|46
|30.3
|356-741
|.480
|57-168
|330-406
|.813
|1099
|23.9
|Harris
|67
|34.5
|516-1092
|.473
|123-336
|159-196
|.811
|1314
|19.6
|Simmons
|56
|35.6
|373-637
|.586
|2-6
|181-290
|.624
|929
|16.6
|Richardson
|50
|30.8
|253-593
|.427
|73-223
|107-134
|.799
|686
|13.7
|Horford
|62
|30.7
|297-670
|.443
|91-267
|56-74
|.757
|741
|12.0
|Burks
|13
|18.8
|43-105
|.410
|20-53
|24-27
|.889
|130
|10.0
|Korkmaz
|66
|21.7
|225-525
|.429
|129-327
|59-79
|.747
|638
|9.7
|Milton
|34
|19.3
|114-227
|.502
|50-111
|41-53
|.774
|319
|9.4
|Robinson
|12
|18.9
|37-71
|.521
|6-21
|9-9
|1.000
|89
|7.4
|Burke
|25
|13.2
|59-127
|.465
|16-38
|13-18
|.722
|147
|5.9
|Ennis
|49
|15.8
|100-226
|.442
|37-106
|48-61
|.787
|285
|5.8
|Scott
|63
|17.8
|130-319
|.408
|73-204
|25-30
|.833
|358
|5.7
|Thybulle
|59
|19.3
|99-241
|.411
|52-146
|25-41
|.610
|275
|4.7
|Neto
|51
|11.7
|82-181
|.453
|28-72
|30-35
|.857
|222
|4.4
|O'Quinn
|26
|9.9
|35-72
|.486
|7-23
|10-19
|.526
|87
|3.3
|Pelle
|20
|8.9
|18-35
|.514
|0-0
|6-12
|.500
|42
|2.1
|Shayok
|2
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Smith
|7
|4.6
|3-11
|.273
|0-3
|2-4
|.500
|8
|1.1
|Bolden
|4
|3.5
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|4
|1.0
|TEAM
|67
|241.1
|2743-5881
|.466
|765-2108
|1125-1490
|.755
|7376
|110.1
|OPPONENTS
|67
|241.1
|2665-5752
|.463
|691-1941
|1215-1631
|.745
|7236
|108.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|133
|417
|550
|12.0
|146
|3.2
|156
|1
|40
|143
|61
|Harris
|59
|395
|454
|6.8
|209
|3.1
|155
|0
|51
|100
|37
|Simmons
|112
|326
|438
|7.8
|451
|8.1
|184
|0
|117
|198
|33
|Richardson
|38
|125
|163
|3.3
|151
|3.0
|126
|0
|48
|95
|35
|Horford
|97
|327
|424
|6.8
|249
|4.0
|131
|0
|52
|68
|58
|Burks
|6
|33
|39
|3.0
|23
|1.8
|16
|0
|8
|13
|0
|Korkmaz
|16
|136
|152
|2.3
|72
|1.1
|90
|0
|37
|52
|15
|Milton
|12
|62
|74
|2.2
|77
|2.3
|77
|0
|19
|42
|6
|Robinson
|12
|22
|34
|2.8
|11
|.9
|15
|0
|8
|3
|2
|Burke
|15
|20
|35
|1.4
|53
|2.1
|21
|0
|7
|12
|1
|Ennis
|48
|102
|150
|3.1
|41
|.8
|85
|0
|23
|31
|14
|Scott
|58
|167
|225
|3.6
|48
|.8
|85
|0
|19
|24
|5
|Thybulle
|36
|52
|88
|1.5
|71
|1.2
|126
|0
|81
|45
|41
|Neto
|11
|44
|55
|1.1
|81
|1.6
|48
|0
|23
|44
|5
|O'Quinn
|32
|66
|98
|3.8
|35
|1.3
|35
|0
|5
|18
|22
|Pelle
|16
|44
|60
|3.0
|7
|.4
|39
|0
|1
|13
|25
|Shayok
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|2
|.3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Bolden
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM
|701
|2344
|3045
|45.4
|1728
|25.8
|1397
|1
|543
|957
|360
|OPPONENTS
|579
|2221
|2800
|41.8
|1527
|22.8
|1368
|2
|467
|937
|262
