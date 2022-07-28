Philadelphia-Pittsburgh Runs

Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber flies out to deep right field to Bligh Madris. Rhys Hoskins singles to center field. Alec Bohm singles to left center field. Rhys Hoskins to second. Darick Hall triples to deep right center field. Alec Bohm scores. Rhys Hoskins scores. Nick Castellanos singles to shallow left field. Darick Hall scores. Bryson Stott reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Nick Castellanos out at second. Didi Gregorius flies out to left field to Ben Gamel.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 3, Pirates 0.

Phillies second. Matt Vierling singles to shallow center field. Garrett Stubbs called out on strikes. Kyle Schwarber singles to shallow center field. Matt Vierling to second. Rhys Hoskins flies out to center field to Greg Allen. Alec Bohm singles to deep right center field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Matt Vierling scores. Darick Hall strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 4, Pirates 0.

Phillies sixth. Bryson Stott grounds out to second base, Kevin Newman to Josh VanMeter. Didi Gregorius flies out to left field to Ben Gamel. Matt Vierling singles to left field. Garrett Stubbs singles to shallow center field. Matt Vierling to third. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Garrett Stubbs scores. Matt Vierling scores. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shortstop, Oneil Cruz to Josh VanMeter.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 7, Pirates 0.

Phillies seventh. Alec Bohm called out on strikes. Darick Hall grounds out to shortstop, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Josh VanMeter. Nick Castellanos singles to shallow right field. Bryson Stott singles to left field. Nick Castellanos to second. Didi Gregorius singles to right field. Bryson Stott to third. Nick Castellanos scores. Matt Vierling strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 8, Pirates 0.

Pirates seventh. Ben Gamel called out on strikes. Bligh Madris walks. Greg Allen strikes out on a foul tip. Cal Mitchell homers to center field. Bligh Madris scores. Josh VanMeter flies out to deep center field to Matt Vierling.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 8, Pirates 2.

Pirates ninth. Bligh Madris strikes out swinging. Greg Allen singles to shallow right field. Cal Mitchell singles to shallow right field. Greg Allen to second. Josh VanMeter walks. Cal Mitchell to second. Greg Allen to third. Tyler Heineman singles to center field. Josh VanMeter to third. Cal Mitchell scores. Greg Allen scores. Kevin Newman triples to deep left center field. Tyler Heineman scores. Josh VanMeter scores. Oneil Cruz grounds out to second base, Bryson Stott to Rhys Hoskins. Kevin Newman scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes flies out to right field to Nick Castellanos.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 8, Pirates 7.