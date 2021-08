Phillies first. Odubel Herrera homers to center field. Jean Segura hit by pitch. Bryce Harper singles to right center field. Jean Segura to second. Didi Gregorius pops out to second base to Eric Hosmer. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. Brad Miller flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Padres 0.

Padres seventh. Trent Grisham reaches on error. Fielding error by Brad Miller. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging. Manny Machado singles to center field. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Cronenworth flies out to right field to Bryce Harper. Austin Nola walks. Eric Hosmer strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Padres 1.

Phillies eighth. Aaron Nola doubles to deep right field. Odubel Herrera out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Tim Hill to Eric Hosmer. Aaron Nola to third. Jean Segura walks. Bryce Harper walks. Jean Segura to second. Didi Gregorius hit by pitch. Bryce Harper to second. Jean Segura to third. Aaron Nola scores. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. Brad Miller hit by pitch. Didi Gregorius to second. Bryce Harper to third. Jean Segura scores. Ronald Torreyes called out on strikes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Phillies 3, Padres 1.

Padres ninth. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Manny Machado lines out to left field to Andrew McCutchen. Jake Cronenworth homers to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Austin Nola singles to shallow left field. Eric Hosmer walks. Austin Nola to second. Wil Myers pops out to shallow infield to Andrew Knapp.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 3, Padres 3.

Padres tenth. Adam Frazier singles to third base. Wil Myers to third. Ha-Seong Kim pinch-hitting for Mark Melancon. Ha-Seong Kim reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Adam Frazier to third. Wil Myers out at home. Adam Frazier scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Phillies 3.