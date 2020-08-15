Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .254 .342 485 78 123 20 4 23 73 62 101 5 1 6
Knapp .625 .667 8 0 5 1 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 0
Gosselin .429 .520 21 5 9 2 0 2 6 4 5 0 0 0
Harper .347 .484 49 16 17 2 1 4 11 11 10 2 0 0
Haseley .333 .364 21 3 7 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 0 0
Realmuto .288 .351 52 12 15 0 0 8 20 5 15 0 0 1
Quinn .278 .297 36 4 10 3 1 1 3 1 7 1 0 0
Gregorius .264 .298 53 7 14 1 0 3 11 3 7 1 0 1
Bohm .250 .250 8 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0
Bruce .238 .289 42 5 10 3 2 3 7 3 8 0 0 0
Segura .217 .357 46 10 10 0 0 2 3 10 9 1 1 1
Hoskins .200 .419 45 10 9 3 0 0 1 15 11 0 0 0
McCutchen .191 .250 47 2 9 1 0 0 4 4 8 0 0 0
Walker .133 .188 15 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0
Kingery .100 .163 40 2 4 0 0 0 1 3 10 0 0 1
Garlick .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 6 9 5.95 15 15 2 127.0 153 89 84 27 38 130
Álvarez 0 0 0.00 6 0 0 5.1 5 0 0 0 2 5
Parker 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.1 2 0 0 0 0 4
Walker 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Nola 1 1 2.79 3 3 0 19.1 10 6 6 3 2 29
Wheeler 2 0 2.89 3 3 0 18.2 19 7 6 1 5 8
Rosso 0 0 3.38 3 0 0 2.2 1 1 1 0 3 2
Eflin 0 1 3.60 2 2 0 10.0 11 6 4 2 2 15
Arrieta 1 2 4.02 3 3 0 15.2 17 7 7 2 2 14
McClain 0 0 4.50 2 0 0 2.0 2 1 1 1 1 0
Hunter 0 1 6.00 6 0 0 6.0 9 4 4 0 1 5
Morgan 0 0 7.36 6 0 0 3.2 6 3 3 1 2 5
Howard 0 1 7.88 2 2 0 8.0 14 8 7 4 3 6
Velasquez 0 0 7.88 3 2 0 8.0 8 7 7 2 6 11
Neris 1 0 8.31 5 0 2 4.1 7 4 4 0 3 6
Guerra 1 2 10.80 6 0 0 5.0 4 7 6 3 1 6
Kelley 0 0 10.80 4 0 0 3.1 8 4 4 2 1 5
Pivetta 0 0 15.88 3 0 0 5.2 10 10 10 3 1 4
Irvin 0 1 18.00 2 0 0 2.0 7 4 4 0 0 1
Brogdon 0 0 20.25 1 0 0 1.1 3 3 3 2 1 2
Davis 0 0 21.00 4 0 0 3.0 10 7 7 1 1 2