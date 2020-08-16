https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-Team-Stax-15487689.php
Philadelphia Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.252
|.340
|515
|84
|130
|23
|4
|24
|79
|65
|109
|6
|1
|6
|Knapp
|.625
|.667
|8
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin
|.400
|.483
|25
|6
|10
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|.346
|.477
|52
|16
|18
|3
|1
|4
|12
|11
|11
|3
|0
|0
|Haseley
|.333
|.364
|21
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius
|.298
|.328
|57
|8
|17
|2
|0
|3
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Quinn
|.278
|.297
|36
|4
|10
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.268
|.328
|56
|12
|15
|0
|0
|8
|20
|5
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Bruce
|.238
|.289
|42
|5
|10
|3
|2
|3
|7
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Segura
|.220
|.350
|50
|11
|11
|0
|0
|3
|4
|10
|9
|1
|1
|1
|Hoskins
|.208
|.424
|48
|11
|10
|4
|0
|0
|4
|16
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm
|.200
|.273
|10
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.180
|.250
|50
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.133
|.188
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery
|.093
|.152
|43
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Garlick
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|9
|5.69
|16
|16
|2
|136.0
|159
|91
|86
|28
|40
|140
|Álvarez
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Parker
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Walker
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nola
|2
|1
|2.05
|4
|4
|0
|26.1
|13
|6
|6
|3
|4
|37
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2.89
|3
|3
|0
|18.2
|19
|7
|6
|1
|5
|8
|Eflin
|0
|1
|3.60
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|11
|6
|4
|2
|2
|15
|Arrieta
|1
|2
|4.02
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|17
|7
|7
|2
|2
|14
|McClain
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rosso
|0
|0
|5.79
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Hunter
|0
|1
|6.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|5
|Morgan
|0
|0
|7.36
|6
|0
|0
|3.2
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Howard
|0
|1
|7.88
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|14
|8
|7
|4
|3
|6
|Velasquez
|0
|0
|7.88
|3
|2
|0
|8.0
|8
|7
|7
|2
|6
|11
|Neris
|1
|0
|8.31
|5
|0
|2
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|6
|Guerra
|1
|2
|10.80
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|4
|7
|6
|3
|1
|6
|Kelley
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Pivetta
|0
|0
|15.88
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|10
|10
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Irvin
|0
|1
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|20.25
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Davis
|0
|0
|21.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|10
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
