BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .261 .343 552 90 144 25 5 25 84 66 117 6 1 7
Knapp .417 .462 12 0 5 1 0 0 3 1 3 0 0 0
Gosselin .400 .483 25 6 10 2 0 2 6 4 6 0 0 0
Harper .364 .493 55 17 20 3 1 4 12 12 11 3 0 0
Haseley .333 .364 21 3 7 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 0 0
Realmuto .300 .354 60 13 18 1 0 8 20 5 17 0 0 1
Gregorius .295 .323 61 8 18 2 0 3 12 3 8 1 0 1
Bohm .286 .333 14 2 4 2 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 1
Quinn .278 .297 36 4 10 3 1 1 3 1 7 1 0 0
Bruce .227 .277 44 5 10 3 2 3 7 3 8 0 0 0
Segura .222 .344 54 12 12 0 1 3 4 10 11 1 1 1
Hoskins .208 .408 53 11 11 4 0 0 5 16 14 0 0 0
McCutchen .192 .259 52 4 10 1 0 1 7 5 11 0 0 0
Walker .188 .235 16 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0
Kingery .128 .180 47 2 6 0 0 0 1 3 11 0 0 1
Garlick .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 8 9 5.46 17 17 2 145.0 166 93 88 28 41 146
Álvarez 0 0 0.00 6 0 0 5.1 5 0 0 0 2 5
Parker 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.1 2 0 0 0 0 4
Walker 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Nola 2 1 2.05 4 4 0 26.1 13 6 6 3 4 37
Wheeler 3 0 2.81 4 4 0 25.2 25 9 8 1 6 12
Eflin 0 1 3.60 2 2 0 10.0 11 6 4 2 2 15
Arrieta 1 2 4.02 3 3 0 15.2 17 7 7 2 2 14
McClain 0 0 4.50 2 0 0 2.0 2 1 1 1 1 0
Morgan 0 0 5.40 7 0 0 5.0 7 3 3 1 2 7
Rosso 0 0 5.79 4 0 0 4.2 4 3 3 1 3 4
Hunter 0 1 6.00 6 0 0 6.0 9 4 4 0 1 5
Neris 1 0 7.20 6 0 2 5.0 7 4 4 0 3 6
Howard 0 1 7.88 2 2 0 8.0 14 8 7 4 3 6
Velasquez 0 0 7.88 3 2 0 8.0 8 7 7 2 6 11
Guerra 1 2 10.80 6 0 0 5.0 4 7 6 3 1 6
Kelley 0 0 10.80 4 0 0 3.1 8 4 4 2 1 5
Pivetta 0 0 15.88 3 0 0 5.2 10 10 10 3 1 4
Irvin 0 1 18.00 2 0 0 2.0 7 4 4 0 0 1
Brogdon 0 0 20.25 1 0 0 1.1 3 3 3 2 1 2
Davis 0 0 21.00 4 0 0 3.0 10 7 7 1 1 2